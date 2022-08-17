Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police

DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported.

Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.

Police said the remaining four family members are still hospitalized, with extended family members reporting three remain in critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe created by the nieces and nephew of Paula Reyes, the remaining victims are daughters Angelica and Lupita, and grandsons Anthony and Josh. Two additional family members, Gloria and Alex, were not at home during the explosion, the family said.

Garland fire is working with various agencies to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the Garland Fire Department.