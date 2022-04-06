Copperas Cove woman arrested for child endangerment after 'causing problems' at drive-thru

A Central Texas woman has been arrested for child endangerment after she allegedly began ramming into another vehicle at a drive-thru with her 9-month-old in the backseat.

Copperas Cove police were dispatched on Friday, April 1, to the Chick Fil A on Robert Griffin III Boulevard in reference to a woman "causing problems and wanting to be served food despite them being closed."

"While en route, dispatch advised the female began ramming a white pickup truck in front of her at the drive thru," said the arrest affidavit.

As an officer arrived to speak with the woman, Jocelyn Eleanor Milite, a 9-month-old child was observed in the backseat, according to the affidavit.

Milite began claiming that a red vehicle tried to cut her off and when she went to stop it she "accidentally 'bumped' into the white truck in front of her," according to the affidavit.

However, the driver of the pickup along with a witness in another car told officers that Milite hit the pickup truck again and again, around five times, according to the affidavit.

Police reviewed security camera footage from the drive-thru, said the affidavit; leading to the arrest for placing the child in "imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment, by recklessly driving into another vehicle several times."