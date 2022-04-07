Copperas Cove police investigating fatal shooting Thursday afternoon

Copperas Cove police are investigating after a woman died and a man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a 911 hang-up call. A man and woman with sustained gunshot wounds were discovered on the scene by a responding officer, according to police.

"The man was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS and is in stable condition," said police. "The female succumbed to her wounds on scene."

The names of both victims are being withheld pending next of kin.

"Members of the Copperas Cove Police Department Criminal Investigations Section continue to investigate the incident," said police. "Additional information will be provided at a later time."