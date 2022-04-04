Contractors hit gas main in Harker Heights, Atmos crews repairing

The City of Harker Heights is advising the public to avoid the intersection of FM 2410 and FM 3481 after contractors hit a gas main in the vicinity.

The gas main is located near Knights Way, Stillhouse Lake Road, and Verna Lee Boulevard in front of St. Paul's Catholic Church. The City said it anticipates a few more hours of repair as Atmos crews are concentrating their efforts on repairing the leak.

"Atmos crews were able to stop one line leak," said the city. "They are now concentrating their efforts on repairing the 2nd line leak."

"The Harker Heights Fire Department and Atmos repair team will remain onsite until the work is complete," said the city. "All Harker Heights High School students were able to leave safely today with the assistance of our Local Law Enforcement and the High School administrative staff."