Community raises awareness about dementia on World Alzheimer's Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — September 21st is World Alzheimer's Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the disease and those who suffer from it.

Reece Flood has watched multiple family members suffer from dementia and now, he wants to help make a difference and support those who may be struggling just as he had.

At a young age, Flood, watched his grandparents suffer from dementia.

“Through my high school and college years, I watched the rapid deterioration of two people that I love dearly,” Flood, Committee Chairman for the walk to end Alzheimer's said.

He had to watch his parents take care of their own, making difficult decisions in the process.

“It was a struggle to watch my parents in that situation but it was a strength to me as well because I got to see how they worked together to take care of both of their parents,” Flood said.

And now years later, he is experiencing that strength firsthand as he now helps his parents who now suffer from dementia.

“My son is watching me go through this phase like I had watched my parents go through it,” Flood said.

The hardest part for Flood has been watching his parents slowly start to lose the ability to do everyday tasks like balancing a checkbook or working a phone.

“Those are difficult to watch your parents who could do everything before not be able to do that anymore,” Flood said.

This is why Flood is working towards raising awareness about Alzheimer's and works closely with the Alzheimer's Association.

“We encourage people to live healthy lifestyles and get an earlier diagnosis so that they may be able to improve their outcomes with Alzheimer's and other dementia," Brenda Shuttlesworth with the Alzheimer's Association said.

The Alzheimer's Association raises funds for Alzheimer's disease and dementia research and support, for families who are facing the disease.

“Our goal ultimately is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia," Shuttlesworth said.

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting their annual walk to end Alzheimer's on Oct. 2as a way to bring those struggling with the disease together to help find a cure.

“You’re not alone, there are so many people out there going through this. We’re all in this together,” Flood said.