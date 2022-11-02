Watch Now
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday

Posted at 9:34 PM, Nov 01, 2022
College Station police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing and was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Police said Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen late in the evening, around 11 p.m., at her residence on the 1200 blk of Harvey Road in College Station.

"It is possible that Lauren is with someone unrelated to her that could be placing her in an unsafe situation," said authorities.

Anyone with information can contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

