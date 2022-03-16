Cold case: Texas DPS searching for information in 2020 homicide

The Texas Rangers are looking for information in the 2020 homicide of Andrea Stinson, a mother of three.

Texas DPS said on Nov. 15 Stinson was found fatally shot in the shed next to the house she shared with her boyfriend in Granbury. The 31-year-old was supposed to pick up her three young children that afternoon and failed to show up.

According to DPS, Stinson sometimes went by the name of Andrea Brinlee.

"An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced," said DPS.

Her boyfriend and other friends and family have cooperated with law enforcement. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

"At this time, leads are still being sought in this case, and no one has been excluded as a suspect," said DPS.