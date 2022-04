Clifton police are searching for a man who "seems to have a problem keeping his hands to himself."

Police said they hold a felony warrant for assault and violating a protective order for Jimmie Mack Taylor III. Police said it's important that they find him.

"Yes we have gone to his house a couple times but he won’t answer the door," said Clifton police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (254) 675-6620