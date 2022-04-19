Clifton police arrest 17-year-old for aggravated assault following 'one-on-one' fight

A 17-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated assault following a one-on-one fight at Clifton City Park on Monday.

Clifton police said they responded to the fight to find that a 17-year-old had assaulted another female. Police said they obtained video of the fight that was filmed by another individual at the scene.

"Other arrests are likely forthcoming," said police. "We have been working on this all night and all morning, and we ask that those involved allow us time to handle this properly."

Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton said he met with Clifton High School administrators on Tuesday.

"... [I] can confirm that they are not taking this lightly," said Blanton. "Those involved (even those not arrested) are being dealt with in a very serious manner and will not be posing a threat to other students at CHS for the foreseeable future."

Police said this wasn't a random attack on the individual at the park.

"It appears some planning went into this, so we don't feel there is a danger to the general public at this time," said police.