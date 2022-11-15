City of Marlin announces plan for old VA Hospital

MARLIN, Texas — The City of Marlin is looking to bring new development to a building that has been abandon for decades.

New owner Merkabah INC. said they plan to revamp the facility as the Texas Central Nervous System Hospital which will bring new kinds of mental health treatment to patients across Central Texas.

“Most of how this hospital is going to work is through transportation as far as Amarillo, El Paso, Laredo and a lot of other places that we will be taking in patience that can receive unique procedures that are not offered almost anywhere in Texas,” Koustantin Savvon of Merkabah inc. said.

Some locals are glad to hear about the 300 jobs it could bring to the community but there are still some basic infrastructure questions.

“One of the questions that someone did mention to me was, what about the water? You know the hospital is going to need water and as everybody knows, we have an issue with our water here. How would that impact us? And I’m sure that you know they are willing, it’s a hospital they have the funding. I’m sure they are going to be willing to work with the water plant and the city to get those areas addressed,” Marlin resident Sandra Armstrong said.

Marlin city manager Cedric Davis assured everyone that infrastructure concerns are being addressed.

Stakeholders are still confident they will be able to bring treatments like ketamine infusions to improve mental health wellness.

