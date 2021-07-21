Watch
City of La Porte issues shelter in place for some residents due to chemical incident

(Source: MGN)
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jul 21, 2021
LA PORTE, TX — The City of La Porte, Texas has issued a shelter in place for some residents due to a chemical incident.

The affected areas include all areas east of Bay Area Blvd as the chemical incident is on Bay Area Blvd, south of Fairmont Pkwy.

Residents in the affected area should stay inside, close all doors and windows and turn off A/C systems.

The city is asking residents to shelter in place until a call is received to lift the shelter in place.

No other information was released about this incident.

