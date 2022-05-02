City of Houston officially proclaims May 2 as 'Megan Thee Stallion Day'

HOUSTON, Texas — Meghan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning artist and is now the latest Texan to be given the key to Houston.

This past Sunday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, alongside several city council members, presented Meghan with a proclamation marking May 2 as "Meghan Thee Stallion Day."

The special date coincides with both her grandmother's and mother's birthday.

During Sunday's ceremony, Turner said he selected the Texas native for her talent, warm heart and philanthropic contributions.

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Turner said.

"She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness,

"I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

Last year, the rap phenomenon launched the non-profit Pete and Thomas Foundation, in honor of both her mother and father.

Prior to Sunday's announcement, Meghan had surprised three beneficiaries with $5,000 each to help go towards their education, housing and wellness expenses.

Meghan has since shared the experience with her roughly 29 million followers on Instagram:

"Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother's birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown"