Circulating post debunked by police departments in Texas

Authorities in Texas are warning residents of a circulating post that claims a serial killer is "hunting" in their area.

The Burleson Police Department debunked the post on Friday, which claimed that a man driving a truck hits the vehicles of women who are alone and "takes them" once they pull over.

"We can advise that we are not currently working any cases that are related to what this post is claiming," said police. "This appears to be .... spoiler alert .... a fake post designed to, again, cause alarm in our community."

Police said anyone who is involved in a minor crash and hesitant to engage with the other party can call authorities.