China Spring Cougars defend state title crown, winning 24-21

The China Spring Cougars defended their state title crown, coming from behind to beat Boerne 24-21.

Things started out poorly for the Cougars, who allowed three first half touchdown drives, including one where the Cougar defense tipped a pass that landed in the hands of a Boerne receiver.

Despite the early deficit, China Spring refused to fold.

Quarterback Cash McCollum threw a touchdown pass to Trestan Exline just before halftime to cut the lead to 21-7 and give the Cougars much-needed momentum heading into the break.

China Spring tacked on two more second-half touchdowns to tie the score at 21.

In the end, the Cougars would drive the field in the final few minutes, setting up a game-winning field goal from Thomas Barr to give the Cougars a 24-21 win.