Houston child under 2 presumed positive for monkeypox: Report

Posted at 9:12 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 10:21:11-04

HOUSTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Texas judge says it appears a toddler has tested positive for monkeypox.

And for now, the baby is the only person in the state with that status.

The judge says the case is presumptive until the CDC confirms it.

"We confirmed just yesterday that a child, a young child in our community is presumptively positive for the monkeypox virus," Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County, said.

"The child is currently expected to have a full recovery, and is doing very very well."

No word yet on how the child got the virus.

According to the parents, the child isn't in daycare.

