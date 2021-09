CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tragedy unfolded Tuesday evening at an apartment complex as a child was found underwater.

The incident happened at the Seaside Villa Condominiums in the 1000 block of Ennis Joslin Road just after 5:30 P.M.

Corpus Christi police told KRIS the child was rushed to a hospital where the minor was pronounced dead.

At this time, the child's age has not been released.

This is a developing story and when we get more about this incident, we will update this article.