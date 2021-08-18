Central Texas woman sentenced in identity theft, credit card fraud scheme

A Waco resident and a Dallas man have been sentenced in an identity theft and credit card fraud scheme, according to the United States Attorney’s Office - Western District of Texas.

30-year old Brandon Decorwyn Alexander from Dallas was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 18 for conspiring to commit identity theft.

The co-conspirator, 30-year old Eboni Simone Arps from Waco, participated in the scheme that used victims' credit cards to rent vehicles and purchase tires. Alexander and Arps would call tire shops in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas and order the tires with the stolen information. Alexander used the rental cars to pick up the tires.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Arps pleaded guilty to a misprision of a felony and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Additionally, she was given one year of supervised release and a $200 fine.

Alexander pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2020, and was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months in prison and has been ordered to pay $341,520 in restitution.