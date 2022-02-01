Central Texas school district removes spectators from basketball games

The Marlin Independent School District said it will be removing spectators from its upcoming basketball games.

The announcement was an update regarding the Marlin versus Mart basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Marlin ISD said this is due to information regarding the potential for violence at these junior varsity and varsity games.

Parents and family members of senior girls from Marlin ISD will be allowed to attend.

The school district also said the games will start at 3:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.