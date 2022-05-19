Central Texas man arrested for two counts of possession of child pornography

A 27-year-old Central Texas man has been arrested for two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Woodway Public Safety Department said Shawn Roger Roby was arrested on Thursday following an investigation that led to the discovery of multiple files of child pornography on his electronic devices.

"The investigation started when Woodway PSD received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of child pornography to a web-based storage platform," said the public safety department.

The United States Secret Service along with Woodway Public Safety investigated the cybertip.

"The Woodway PSD has an investigator that is assigned to the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force to assist in investigations related to Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)," said the public safety department. "The investigator was trained to conduct forensic examinations of digital evidence through the United States Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI), located in Hoover, AL."

The forensic examination led to the discovery of these multiple files. Roby was arrested without incident and was transported to McLennan County Jail.