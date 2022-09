A Central Texas football game was canceled Friday night due to an "unforeseen circumstance."

"In the best interest of our student-athletes, tonight’s football game vs Lovelady has been canceled," said Normangee ISD.

The football game was scheduled against Lovelady and was canceled following an accident, according to the school district.

"Please keep all involved in the accident this afternoon in your thoughts and prayers," said Normangee ISD.