Watch
HometownTexas

Fire crews fight 'rare, high impact' wildfires burning Texas homes, church

Fire crews in Texas struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff’s deputy dead.

276126927_384320063695585_6124312874360327613_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276154286_384320143695577_2934581096126976440_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276220810_384320010362257_2829364907341614929_n (1).jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276109805_384320050362253_1939383489534258928_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276086684_384319937028931_3700791862481044285_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276174718_384319827028942_6159589715880849161_n (1).jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276140209_384319840362274_5164696676015503906_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276062844_384319990362259_1749534347252370567_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276043216_384320097028915_209970361194991042_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw
276062313_384319950362263_196349977096569729_n.jpg
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Photo by: Nick Bradshaw

Fire crews fight 'rare, high impact' wildfires burning Texas homes, church

close-gallery
  • 276126927_384320063695585_6124312874360327613_n.jpg
  • 276154286_384320143695577_2934581096126976440_n.jpg
  • 276220810_384320010362257_2829364907341614929_n (1).jpg
  • 276109805_384320050362253_1939383489534258928_n.jpg
  • 276086684_384319937028931_3700791862481044285_n.jpg
  • 276174718_384319827028942_6159589715880849161_n (1).jpg
  • 276140209_384319840362274_5164696676015503906_n.jpg
  • 276062844_384319990362259_1749534347252370567_n.jpg
  • 276043216_384320097028915_209970361194991042_n.jpg
  • 276062313_384319950362263_196349977096569729_n.jpg

Share

The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.Nick Bradshaw
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next