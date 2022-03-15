Central Texas authorities, homeowner searching for suspects in burglary

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in a home burglary where several items were stolen.

Police said on Saturday a home on State Highway 30, west of the Roans Prairie community, was burglarized. The homeowners are offering a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest of four individuals who cut the lock on the home's gate.

"The home owner arrived at his residence that evening and found several items were stolen," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post. "Attached in the photographs below are still shots from the home owners surveillance video."

The victims are offering a $10,000 reward for the arrests.

The sheriff's office said the stolen items include Grey 2012 1-ton Dodge Longhorn flatbed dually with a toolbox and fuel cell, a 2017 Camo Yamaha side by side, flatbed car hauler trailer, John Deere Diesel Z-Trac, and many more items as listed on the reward poster.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. James Ellis at (936) 873-6421 or you can submit a Crime Stoppers tip at (936) 873-2000.