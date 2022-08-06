Cement truck flies off Houston overpass & lands on SUV, killing infant inside

HOUSTON — A 22-month-old infant died after a cement truck crossed over an overpass and fell on top of an SUV with his family members on Friday afternoon in Houston.

As first reported by ABC13, the 22-month-old boy, his twin sister, mother and grandmother were traveling in the vehicle when the concrete mixer heading southbound on Beltway 8 East lost control from the recent rain pour, making the roadway slick. The cement truck driver crashed through the barrier wall and fell from the overpass, onto the frontage road below.

ABC13 said when the truck fell from the overpass, the family, 'in a moment of tragic timing,' landed on the SUV when it was going through the intersection.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County said the three other occupants were able to escape but the infant was declared deceased at the scene. Gonzalez last reported Friday the intersection of Woodforest and Beltway 8 is shut down and asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

ABC13 said the 36-year-old female cement truck driver faced minor injuries and had told Harris County deputies her vehicle began to slip before flipping over the overpass. Lt. Simon Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division told ABC Houston the truck driver did not show any signs of intoxication at the time of the accident and that the tires did not show signs of defect.

No charges have been currently filed, Cheng told ABC13.