CBP: 8 dead migrants discovered in Rio Grande rescue mission near Eagle Pass

Eight migrants died in drownings and were discovered in a rescue mission as a large group of individuals attempted to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass on Thursday.

Border Patrol along with Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 53 migrants, 37 of which were rescued, according to officials. Across the river, authorities in Mexico apprehended 39 individuals, said CBP.

"Part of the rescue mission also led to the discovery of eight deceased migrants, two found by the Government of Mexico and six by agents," said CBP in a statement to ABC.

The area is reportedly increasingly dangerous and currents can be stronger after the heavy rains the region has seen recently.

"Border Patrol agents are coordinating with the Eagle Pass Fire Department and Maverick County Sheriff’s Office as the search continues for other possible victims," said CBP.

No additional information was provided at this time.