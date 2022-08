A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.

The former sergeant, 40-year-old James N. Sherer of Cameron, was indicted for a third-degree felony of tampering with evidence, according to the Milam County District Attorney's Office.

"This matter was presented to the Grand Jury by a local investigator and this case is being prosecuted by District Attorney, Bill Torrey," said the attorney's office in a release.