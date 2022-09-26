Calvary Cemetery in Marlin gets needed attention

MARLIN, Texas — Jay Grams took photos at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, you can see the grass covering headstones standing about two feet tall.

"I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, I’m not trying to start trouble I just want it to be maintained properly," said Grams of the photos.

The City of Marlin owns the property, and city manager Cedric Davis said his staff is stretched too thin.

Right now, he only has 11 workers servicing 125 square miles. Infrastructure problems like water leaks take priority, according to Davis.

"We have so many water leaks from this drought season, so we have to keep those three or four members going to go patch these leaks," said Davis.

Volunteers ended up helping cut some of the grass. Davis said they welcome help for anyone willing to do the mowing.

"I know that we are short on manpower for the city so whenever he calls out for volunteers we try to come out and help in the city in whatever capacity we can do," said volunteer John Armstrong.

Davis said he does apologize to families that feel the grass was not being cut in a timely manner and encourages anyone willing to help.