Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?
That's right!
FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!
Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Indeed, starting Thursday, August 11, 2022, FlixBus will start picking up riders at 105 Dominik Drive, just steps away from the A&M campus.
These buses will run on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, giving some Aggies just enough time to travel home for the weekends.
However, as a company, these buses are open to the general public.
Tickets are ranging now from as low as $13.99 to $17.99, depending on the final destination.
To purchase a ticket today, click here.