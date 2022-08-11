Watch Now
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

Posted at 1:34 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 14:34:41-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?

That's right!

FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!

Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.

Indeed, starting Thursday, August 11, 2022, FlixBus will start picking up riders at 105 Dominik Drive, just steps away from the A&M campus.

These buses will run on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, giving some Aggies just enough time to travel home for the weekends.

However, as a company, these buses are open to the general public.

Tickets are ranging now from as low as $13.99 to $17.99, depending on the final destination.

To purchase a ticket today, click here.

