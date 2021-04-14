Burleson Police Officer transported to Fort Worth hospital after being shot multiple times

BURLESON, TX — Chief Billy Cordell gives an update on officer shooting and suspect information

A Burleson Police Officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to Burleson Police, around 4:15 am on Wednesday, April 14, a Burleson Police Officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.

The officer involved was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth, his condition is unknown at this time.

The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side when one of the three occupants in the vehicle fired shots and struck the officer.

The suspect’s fled the scene in the car from the Hillside location, it's believed the suspects abandoned the vehicle in the 700 block of John Jones Drive.

Police say the suspects in the officer shooting have not been apprehended and police are searching the area.

If you have any information about the crime or see any suspicious activity please contact 911.