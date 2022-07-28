Burleson County non-custodial mother wanted for fleeing with child: Sheriff

BURLESON, Texas — Burleson County officials are searching for a woman wanted for the abduction of her child.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office issued a felony warrant against Chelsey Ellen Smith, 31, with interference with child custody. Officials said Smith currently does not have custody of her child.

Authorities said a writ of attachment was granted by the 335th District Court requiring Smith to surrender her 2-year-old to Family & Protective Services. The date of issue against Smith was not disclosed.

The gender of the child was not provided.

Officials did not provide a description of Smith or clothing she was last seen in.

A Burleson deputy with Family & Protective Services officials visited a residence Smith was located at and attempted to make contact. Officials said Smith refused to hand over her child and locked the door retreating further inside.

While authorities were speaking with another family member, Smith exited through a back door with the child and fled the area.

Officials said the circumstances do not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert at this time.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of $500 for information leading to the capture of Smith and her child.