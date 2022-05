Authorities in Burleson County are actively searching for an armed and dangerous man who has a violent criminal history.

The Burleson County Sheriff's office said Todd Allen Wangler is believed to be in the area of 9470 County Road 333.

"Wangler is possibly on foot armed with a firearm," said the sheriff's office. "Suspect is wanted out of state."

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not approach.