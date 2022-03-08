Bryan police arrest man for breaking into home, inappropriately touching child

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a family home and inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in her bed.

Bryan police said they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning to a home on William J Bryan Parkway for burglary of a habitation. Police said the 11-year-old girl's father called police after their daughter told her parents that there was a naked man in her room who touched her over her clothing.

According to a probable cause statement, 37-year-old Randy Greer Jr. was arrested for indecency with a child sexual contact, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual offense, and obstruction.

Greer allegedly broke into the family home to engage in the sexual contact and when the girl screamed he ran away, leaving his clothes behind. Greer also left behind a backpack with a booking photo of himself, according to the probable cause statement.

Greer was arrested Friday morning after he was located on Baker Avenue wearing a bed sheet, boxers, and tennis shoes, according to police.