Boy, 11, stabbed to death by mother in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico have issued an arrest warrant for a mother who stabbed her 11-year-old son to death on Sunday.

Before his death, the boy told his investigators as he arrived at the hospital that his mother had stabbed him, according to the Lea County Sheriff's Office. The boy, Bruce Johnson Jr., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 4:20 a.m.

Deputies responded to the stabbing death shortly after 1 a.m. The boy's father had called in to report that his son and wife had both been stabbed, according to the sheriff's office.

"Mr. Johnson told deputies that he was asleep when he heard his son screaming," said the sheriff's office. "He found his son in his room, lying on the bed suffering from stab wounds."

He found the mother, 49-year-old Mary Johnson, unconscious in another room. Authorities said she suffered self-inflicting stab wounds to the chest, and is recovering at a Lubbock hospital.

Investigation revealed that the father had moved to Hobbs with his son, from Oklahoma after allegations that Mary was abusing their son. He had planned to file for divorce due to the abuse, and because she was allegedly often violent with him, according to authorities.

But after not seeing her son for 40 days, Mary came to Hobbs to live and spend time with them before the divorce was finalized.

"There have been no reports of abuse or neglect since they moved to New Mexico; however at least two reported incidents occurred while living in Oklahoma," said officials.