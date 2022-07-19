Bosque County authorities are investigating possible human remains found in a heavily wooded area by a property surveyor last week.

Deputies and investigators responded to the rural area and met with a contractor who had been hired to survey the land, according to the sheriff's office on Thursday; the exact location of the remains is being witheld "in order to insure the integrity of the investigation and the security" of the crime scene.

"While conducting his survey, he located what he believed to be human remains and promptly contacted the sheriff’s office to report the discovery," said the release.

Deputies were led to a "heavily wooded and overgrown area" and located the remains as well. Authorities said the remains were collected and will be sent for forensic analysis.

"Investigators hope to determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the deceased through the forensic investigation," said the sheriff's office. "This case is currently an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time."