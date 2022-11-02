Watch Now
Border patrol agents in El Paso shoot pepper balls at migrants: Report

(CNN Newsource)
(CNN Newsource) Border.png
Posted at 8:01 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 09:01:00-04

EL PASO (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Authorities say border patrol agents in El Paso, Texas fired pepper balls at a crowd of migrants Monday after a border agent was assaulted.

The migrants were attempting to cross into the U.S. from Juarez.

The alleged attack happened as a group of Venezuelan nationals were demonstrating along the Rio Grande River international boundary.

According to customs and border protection, one individual got aggressive with an agent with a flag pole.

When border patrol officers responded with pepper balls, the crowd dispersed and crossed back into Mexico.

