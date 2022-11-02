Border patrol agents in El Paso shoot pepper balls at migrants: Report

EL PASO (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Authorities say border patrol agents in El Paso, Texas fired pepper balls at a crowd of migrants Monday after a border agent was assaulted.

The migrants were attempting to cross into the U.S. from Juarez.

The alleged attack happened as a group of Venezuelan nationals were demonstrating along the Rio Grande River international boundary.

According to customs and border protection, one individual got aggressive with an agent with a flag pole.

When border patrol officers responded with pepper balls, the crowd dispersed and crossed back into Mexico.