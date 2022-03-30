Bonham Middle School notified 'out of caution' as authorities attempted to locate subject

Temple police assisted the Bell County Sheriff's Office in attempting to locate a subject Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said the subject evaded the sheriff's office by car and then on-foot after crashing the vehicle at the 4000 block of Midway Drive.

"Out of precaution, Bonham Middle School was notified of the incident by the on-staff School Resource Officer," said police. "To keep individuals from entering the area during the search, the agencies set a perimeter."

Officers on the scene communicated with individuals in the area, and no injuries.

"There were also no reports or sightings of the subject on or near campus," said police.

Anyone with information can call Temple police at (254) 298-5500.