Body recovered from Lake Whitney, same area in which Waco man was reported missing

Authorities in Central Texas have recovered a body from Lake Whitney from the same area in which a Waco man was reported missing.

Bosque County Investigators, assisted by Texas Parks and Wildlife, recovered the body on Thursday after it was found by local fishermen in the area of Little Rocky Creek Lodge.

"The recovered body has been sent to the medical examiner for a forensic investigation and positive identification," said the sheriff's office. "[This is the] the same area in which John Mauhar was reported as missing from on 01/30/22."

Mauhar was said to suffer from medical conditions that leave him disoriented at times, following his treatments and medications.

The family of Mauhar has been advised of the recovery and are awaiting positive identification, said the sheriff's office.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said BCSO.