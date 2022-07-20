Body found inside Houston roadside ditch wrapped, duct-taped

Officers in Houston found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped, and then wrapped in a red sheet in a roadside ditch on Wednesday.

The individual was found around 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 8900 Brae Acres Road. Police said they are waiting on autopsy results, and at this time the gender, race, and age of the individual are unknown.

"HPD patrol officers responded to a call of a possible body found in a roadside ditch at the above address," said police. "Officers found the body was wrapped in a black blanket, duct taped, then wrapped in a red sheet."

The individual's identity is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

"Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS," said Houston police.