Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

BRENHAM, TX — Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a new ice cream flavor, Coconut Cream Pie!

Coconut Cream Pie is a coconut french ice cream with flakes of coconut with pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl with toasted coconut.

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light, and silky-smooth. You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie.”

The new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“We love National Ice Cream Month,” Breed said. “It is an entire month dedicated to celebrating our favorite food, ice cream!”

Blue Bell is also returning two fan favorites, Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough this month.

