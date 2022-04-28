Blue Bell debuts new limited-edition flavor

BRENHAM, Texas — Did somebody say... chocolate and peanut butter?

Blue Bell has released a new flavor called, "Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload."

A milk chocolate ice cream, the new flavor blends in chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell.

The new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.