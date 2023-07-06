Bizarre-looking, venomous creature returns to Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A bizarre looking creature has returned to Central Texas, and people are worried about getting stung by it.

This creature is a "puss caterpillar," and one was spotted in Austin this summer.

Do not let their fuzzy appearance fool you. According to the Entomology and Nematology Department at the University of Florida, the puss caterpillar is one of the most venomous caterpillars in the country.

In addition to discomforting levels of pain, getting stung can cause redness, rashes and swelling.

If you get stung, the National Capital Poison Center recommends putting tape over the injury and pulling the tape off to remove the venomous spines. Repeat the process until all the spines are removed.

The puss caterpillar is usually active during the spring and fall seasons, and can lay several hundred eggs. In Central Texas, eggs can potentially be found on oak, pecan, elm or hackberry trees. Eventually, the caterpillar will turn into the Southern Flannel Moth.