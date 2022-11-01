Bexar County authorities ask for assistance in identifying suspect in sexual assault

Authorities in Bexar County are searching for a suspect who broke into a home and sexually assaulted an individual on Monday.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the Lucky Ranch Subdivision around 10:36 a.m.

"The suspect is reported to have gained access to the residence through an open garage door and eventually entered the residence through the adjacent door from the garage," said the sheriff's office. "Following the assault, the suspect is believed to have left the residence through the garage door. It is unknown if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle."

Deputies heavily searched the area but could not locate anyone matching the description, according to the sheriff's office.

"Investigators are in need of obtaining surveillance footage from the Lucky Ranch subdivision today from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m," said the sheriff's office.

The suspect is described as a slender thin build wearing a black t-shirt, black or dark-colored sweatpants, black and blue tennis shoes. The sheriff's office said they wore a white surgical mask and possibly had a scar over their right eyebrow.

Anyone who may have seen a suspicious male that they did not recognize to call (210) 335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.