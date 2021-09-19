Beto O'Rourke to run for Texas governor in 2022: Report

EL PASO, Texas — Former Rep. Beto O' Rourke is reportedly preparing to run for governor again in 2022, according to Axios.

A high-profile Democrat, the El Paso native rose to national attention after challenging Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

O' Rourke would then go on to run for President, a bid he later withdrew after failing to beat out other high-profile Democrats in the primaries.

In a hypothetical match-up, O' Rourke is projected to be behind Gov. Abbott by five points, according to the Dallas Morning News.

This is significantly narrower than a previous poll of theirs that had O'Rourke facing a 12 point deficit.

In 2018, O’Rourke lost to Sen. Ted Cruz, 51% to 48%, by a margin of about 215,000 votes.

That same year former President Trump won the Lone Star State with 52 percent, the same margins he had in 2016.

O’Rourke has yet to officially announce his candidacy for 2022.

