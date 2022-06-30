Belton ISD employees to see increase in pay for 2022-23 school year

The Belton ISD Board of Trustees has approved a compensation plan for its employees who will now see an increase in their pay for the 2022-23 school year.

The plan includes an average 4 percent increase for all teachers, with a new starting salary at $53,500 for a beginning teacher. Paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive a 6 percent increase, according to the school district.

“We appreciate the Board of Trustees for their thoughtful discussion and approval of this compensation package,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of Human Resources. “This increase reinforces that we value our staff and recognize their hard work.”

Administrators will see a 2 percent increase, school nutrition workers and custodians will see an increase from $9.95 to $11 an hour, and beginner bus driver pay will increase from to $17 an hour.

"All percentage increases are based on the midpoint of the position’s salary range," said Belton ISD. "The Board also approved extending the salary schedule for teachers from 24 years to 30 years to recognize longevity in the profession."