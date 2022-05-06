Watch
Authorities searching for disappeared Katy area mother

Posted at 10:03 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 23:03:00-04

Authorities in Texas are searching for 63-year-old Sherry Noppe and her dog, Max, and say they have no leads at this time.

The Katy area mother was last seen around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday walking her dog, a large black lab, near Fry Road and Highland Knolls.

She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build, according to officials; and was was seen wearing a blue-green short-sleeve top, blue shorts and white sneakers at the time of her disappearance. Her dog was sporting a pink collar at the time.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 281-463-6666 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

