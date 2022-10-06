Authorities search for Texas man accused of sexual assault, trafficking of children

CONROE, Texas — Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexual assault and trafficking of juveniles in Montgomery County and are asking the public for additional information.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office named Ty Maine Miller as a suspect in human trafficking and sexual assault of a child case. Authorities allege Miller used multiple social media platforms to contact and pick up or arrange transportation for children to engage in sexual intercourse.

Officials with the county said Miller would use Snapchat and Instagram with variations of his name for multiple accounts.

Miller is on a multi-county Crime Stoppers Top Ten Featured Felons list. His whereabouts are currently unknown, authorities said.

Authorities did not provide physical measurements of Miller or where he was last seen.

Those aware of Miller's location are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 option three or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP and refer to case number 22A248742.