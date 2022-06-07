Authorities search for missing fugitive

ATHENS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office reports fugitive Daniel Simpson's whereabouts are currently unknown.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the fugitive.

Authorities say his last known location was in Athens.

Authorities did not disclose any possible charges Simpson may have.

A description of clothing Simpson may possess nor the date and time of day were provided.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts or have seen the fugitive are urged to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903)-675-5128.