Authorities say 4-year-old Texas boy fatally shot in head by children

Francisco Lupian, uncle of 4-year-old victim
Posted at 3:48 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 16:48:41-04

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old Texas boy has died after he was accidentally shot by two other children, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred at the 22300 block of Guston Hall. The boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe the pistol was accidentally discharged by two children, possibly a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.

The children's parents were not believed to be at home, according to authorities.

An uncle of the 4-year-old child was the guardian of the children when the shooting occurred.

Francisco Lupian, 32, was charged and arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon the following day.

Authorities announced Thursday the child had succumbed to his injuries.

