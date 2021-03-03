Report of plane crash was not correct; aircraft landed safely in Louisiana

UPDATE: Authorities have learned that the aircraft landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. There was no plane crash or emergency landing.
Updated Info:
— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 3, 2021
----------------
Authorities are responding to a report of a plane crash near the Polk County and Tyler County line.
DPS Troopers are actively searching to locate the scene.
Updates will be made when available. pic.twitter.com/wGRZKr4ABc
— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 3, 2021
This is a breaking news event.