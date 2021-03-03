Menu

Report of plane crash was not correct; aircraft landed safely in Louisiana

UPDATE: Authorities have learned that the aircraft landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. There was no plane crash or emergency landing.

Authorities are responding to a report of a plane crash near the Polk County and Tyler County line.

DPS Troopers are actively searching to locate the scene.

This is a breaking news event.

