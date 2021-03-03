Report of plane crash was not correct; aircraft landed safely in Louisiana

UPDATE: Authorities have learned that the aircraft landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. There was no plane crash or emergency landing.

Updated Info: We are pleased to report that law enforcement & first responders have learned that the aircraft landed safely at Barksdale Air Force Base in LA. https://t.co/zX2tBUxCe8 — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 3, 2021

Authorities are responding to a report of a plane crash near the Polk County and Tyler County line.

DPS Troopers are actively searching to locate the scene.

DPS Troopers are responding to a report of a plane crash near the Polk & Tyler County line. Officials are actively searching to locate the scene. Updates will be made when available. pic.twitter.com/wGRZKr4ABc — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 3, 2021

This is a breaking news event.