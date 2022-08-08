Authorities: Man wanted in Texas for enticing child, harboring female juvenile runaway

Authorities are searching for a Texas man who is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a female juvenile runaway.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Pedro “Kiko” Hinojos, Jr. is believed to be with the runaway at this time.

Hinojos is 5’8" with brown eyes and a shaved head, according to authorities.

"Anyone providing these individuals any assistance could face charges," said the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 837-3488, or 911 for emergencies.