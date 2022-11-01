Authorities: Loose cow 'aggressively' charged at citizens, trampled child in Marlin

Several cowboys on horseback were able to capture a loose cow that trampled a child in Marlin, according to authorities.

Marlin police were dispatched after the child was trampled and Falls County Sheriff's Deputies were called to assist in catching the cow.

"Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to get the cow, as it was very aggressive charging towards citizens and law enforcement," said police.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office said the cow was finally cornered in HEB by the men on horseback.

"The Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation with the assistance of Marlin PD and have been in contact with all parties involved," said the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.